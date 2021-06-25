Ida Robertson Miles, age 100 of Boone, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Born December 9, 1920 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Robertson and Helen Florence Stephenson Robertson. Mrs. Miles graduated from Drake University and obtained her Masters of Library Science from Columbia University. Ida was the librarian for many years at the First Baptist Church in Boone, where she also sang in the choir. She played viola with the Appalachian State University Orchestra. She loved music, reading, and researching her Scottish ancestry.