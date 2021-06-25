Illinois Giving Away Millions In Vax Lottery, Here’s The Schedule

If you've gotten the COVID-19 vaccination, you probably did it to protect yourself from contracting the coronavirus, expecting no reward whatsoever beyond virus avoidance. And, truth be told, given the odds of a lottery win, that's probably all you'll get out of being vaccinated. However, nobody plays the lottery because they think the odds of winning are in their favor, and that's maybe how we should look at Illinois' vaccine lottery. There's a pile of money and scholarships up for grabs, and who knows, you might win.