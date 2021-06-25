Finding the Best Forex Broker For You

The euro fell rather significantly during the trading week, breaking down below the 1.18 level before recovering quite nicely on Friday. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, so if we can break above the top of that hammer, then it is likely we could go looking towards the 1.20 level. If we can break above that 1.20 level, then the market is likely to go looking towards the 1.22 handle. On the other hand, if we break down below the lows of the week, then 1.17 comes into the picture, and then eventually 1.16.