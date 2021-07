When it comes to delivery rates for aircraft, we are accustomed to reporting on monthly figures. In late May, Airbus confirmed plans for an average A320 Family production rate of 45 aircraft per month in Q4 2021. Earlier this year, Boeing said it had reduced 787 production to just five per month. So when we see that Airbus has delivered just two A380s in the past seven months, it certainly raises some eyebrows. Let’s see what’s going on with the program.