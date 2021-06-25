Cancel
Schmigadoon! Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Are Trapped in a 1940s Musical in Apple TV+ Comedy

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key cannot escape the sound of music — or the potential demise of their rudderless relationship — in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!. Premiering Friday, July 16, the six-episode series is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, and follows “a couple on a...

TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Cecily Strong comments on 'SNL' future: 'I feel good either way'

Saturday Night Live concluded its 46th season on May 22 and simultaneously set fire to rampant speculation over which cast members have performed their last SNL show. Cecily Strong is squarely in the middle of those rumors, as she emotionally took center stage with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson for the cold open and then later revived her Jeanine Pirro impersonation to sing "My Way."
TV & VideosObserver

Apple’s ‘Schmigadoon!’ Is a Boisterously Fun Send-Up of Golden Age Musicals

Send-ups are hard to do in Hollywood, which makes the recent fascination with Deadpool-esque self-aware meta humor increasingly agonizing. There’s a fine line between exaggeratedly imitating to poke good natured fun and outright ridicule. Similarly, there’s a difference between self-referential mockery and clever commentary. The devil is in the details.
TV & VideosPopculture

Cecily Strong Hints at End of 'SNL' Tenure

Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong might be saying goodbye to the NBC comedy show, hinting that she may have already exited the series without fans knowing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Strong addressed her future on SNL, offering up an ambiguous answer about returning for her 10th season. "I’ll...
Decider

Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ Releases Epic New Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date

It’s been over a year since Apple TV+ released a behind the scenes/featurette teaser for their highly anticipated sci-fi adaptation Foundation. And now, we’re not just getting a real, full trailer for the epic series, we also know the Foundation premiere date: September 24, 2021 on Apple TV+. Based on...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

SNL’s Cecily Strong Reveals This Season May Have Been Her Last

Cecily Strong revealed on Tuesday that Season 46 of Saturday Night Live may have been her last. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Strong admitted that she is may not be returning to the show, noting that her future on SNL is still uncertain. “Things are a bit more up...
theplaylist.net

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

Cecily Strong on Whether She Returns to 'Saturday Night Live': Let's 'See What Happens'

Despite teasing uncertainty surrounding her involvement in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the 37-year-old comedienne says she will 'be thrilled if [she goes] back.'. AceShowbiz - Cecily Strong has teased her future on "Saturday Night Live". When asked whether she will return in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the actress portraying Jennifer Lynch in "Ghostbusters" said, "[let's] see what happens."

