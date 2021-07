Unveiling on July 13, Zero Motorcycles posted a teaser on its social media pages of the new FXE, showing the silhouette of the bike, and not much else. Breaking it down, it appears that the FX series will get a new brother that will wear road-going tires like the FXS, making it closer to a supermoto-style electric bike. It also looks like the FXE will don a new headlight. You may even say that it looks a bit friendlier in contrast to the rather raw headlight style of the FX and FXS—both bug-eyed bikes.