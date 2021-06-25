Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Memorial Pool in Bethlehem to restrict peak weekend entry to residents, passholders

LehighValleyLive.com
 16 days ago
Bethlehem residents and pool passholders will now get priority admittance to the newly renovated Memorial Pool starting this weekend. Faced with surging attendance, the city on Thursday announced it planned to limit entry to passholders only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The decision was met with immediate backlash on social media.

