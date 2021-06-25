Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene, NY

Raymond rolls out Edge lithium-ion motorized pallet jack

cnybj.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENE — The Raymond Corporation recently announced an addition to its Raymond Basics product line with the Edge — a motorized, lithium-ion pallet jack with a 3,300-pound capacity. The 27-by-45-inch pallet jack has a compact design, offering maneuverability with its pinwheeling capability and two different operating modes — making it...

www.cnybj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greene, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pallet Jack#Jacks#Lithium#Ion#The Raymond Corporation#Toyota Industries Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsTire Business

Titan rolling out crossover wheel-loader tire

QUINCY, Ill. — Titan International Inc. is adding the Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel-loader tire designed for the "most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and excellent self-cleaning" to its off-road tire portfolio. The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel...
Economyrockproducts.com

Volvo Construction Equipment Introduces Two New Excavators

Volvo Construction Equipment is entering the 50-ton class for excavators with two models – the EC530E and EC550E – that have digging and lifting forces normally found in 60-ton machines, giving contractors the performance they need to excel in heavy-duty digging, mass excavation and large-scale site preparation. “When Volvo CE...
Businessgritdaily.com

TWAICE Receives TUM Presidential Entrepreneurial Award for Lithium-Ion Battery Tech

Start-up battery technology startup TWAICE won first place at this year’s Presidential Entrepreneurship Award organized by TUM and UnternehmerTUM, the Center for Innovation and Business Creation. By meeting key criteria, which were business ideas based on the outcome of deep research, strong growth potential, and initial success in obtaining financing,...
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Packaging Automation Systems Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Packaging Automation Systems Market. The Global Packaging Automation Systems Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Packaging Automation Systems Market include ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Systempack, Invata Intralogistics, Siemens, Schneider Electric, JS Automation, Tekpak Automation, Mitsubishi, Stora Enso, Taylor Products, ULMA Group, Swisslog Holding, Automated Packaging Systems, Kollmorgen, BEUMER Group. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sprayer Boom Market 2021 Sales & Revenue With Latest Research | Future Development by – John Deere, DSM, Ideal srl

Global Sprayer Boom Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Sprayer Boom market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Sprayer Boom market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Sprayer Boom market report.
Economywestfieldvoice.com

Diesel Gensets Market 2021 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2025| Kirloskar Electric Company, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, Kohler Co., Aggreko, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The industry study involves the thorough analysis of all the major investments being made in the Diesel Gensets Market worldwide. Furthermore, the report is a thorough guide to get a detailed knowledge of the competitive landscape of the Diesel Gensets Market. The research includes the detailed study of all the growth propelling and restraining aspects of the Diesel Gensets Market. Numerous development strategies and policies being adopted by the entities in this market industry across the globe are studied in detail in the industry analysis report.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Industrial Heat Pumps Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Kensa, Mitsubishi Electric, MAYEKAWA

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Industrial Heat Pumps processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Energy Recovery Ventilators Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Ruskin Rooftop System, LLC, DRI Innovative Air Solutions

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Energy Recovery Ventilators processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Yuchai, Lifan, Sifang

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Single Cylinder Diesel Engine Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Single Cylinder Diesel Engine processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Disaster Relief Logistics Market SWOT Analysis by Forecast to 2026 | Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corp, Toro Company

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Disaster Relief Logistics processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Economywestfieldvoice.com

Fairway Mowers: Market By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies – Forecast To 2027 | The Toro Company, John Deere, Kubota Corporation, etc.

Industry Research Report On Global Fairway Mowers Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis. The latest research report on Global Fairway Mowers Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages. The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Fairway Mowers market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report such as The Toro Company, John Deere, Kubota Corporation, Textron Inc., Ariens Company, Kesmac Inc., Trimax Mowing Systems Inc., Venture Products Inc., Turflynx, Baroness USA, Howardson Limited that are a major part of the industry.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

June 2021 Global 3D Accelerometer and Color Sensor Market Report 2021 Future Development, Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast ASUSTeK Computer, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies, Melexis, Microchip Technology

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, 3D Accelerometer and Color Sensor market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global 3D Accelerometer and Color Sensor market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Sheldon, IAnwestiowa.com

Sheldon to roll out Summer Stash of Cash

It should be a hot summer for Sheldon businesses as the Summer Stash of Cash is set to pump $250,000 into the community’s economy. Like the Comeback Cash program last summer, the Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation is holding a similar event with a twist. The SCDC will make $250,000...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Bathroom Taps Market Forecast to 2028 - CERA Sanitaryware Limited, DELTA FAUCET COMPANY, GROHE Pacific Pte Ltd., Jaquar, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, MAC Faucets, MOEN, Roca Sanitario, VitrA. LLC., S.A.

The bathroom tap is the valve that controls the release of water. Bathroom taps are an essential part of the bathroom that is gaining focus among consumers as well as manufacturers. Increasing urbanization which led to an increase in construction activity across the globe that is fueling the growth of the bathroom taps market. For water conservation, increasing the use of smart bathroom accessories, which is further propelling the growth of the bathroom taps market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Cathodic Electrocoating Market Is Booming Worldwide | BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint

Global Cathodic Electrocoating Market (Pre-Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global Cathodic Electrocoating research report on the Cathodic Electrocoating market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Cathodic Electrocoating Market 2021. The data was gathered based on Cathodic Electrocoating manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Technologymixonline.com

RødeCaster Pro Update Rolls Out

New York, NY (July 9, 2021)—Røde has updated its RødeCaster Pro mixer with a new firmware update. Version 2.1.2 gives users access to MIDI control for syncing the RødeCaster Pro with DAWs and streaming software, new sound pad modes, nine language options and more. Intended primarily for podcasting and livestreaming,...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Booongo Rolls Out Promo UI 2.0 Upgrades

Online casino games developer Booongo announced that it has revamped and upgraded its Promo UI software as it looks to create a tighter connection between the main gameplay of each of its titles and its suite of gamification features. The company plans to roll out the Promo UI 2.0 upgrades...
Industrycoleofduty.com

Virtual Power Plant Enabling Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Siemens, Schneider Electric, DONG Energy

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Virtual Power Plant Enabling Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Virtual Power Plant Enabling Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Virtual Power Plant Enabling processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy