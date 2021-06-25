San Diego man is all smiles 'skating' through life

SAN DIEGO — Did anyone ever tell you, you'd never get anywhere skating through life? In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Diego's Embarcadero for sunshine, skating, and smiles. A few months ago, I took a staycation with my wife. As we enjoyed the sunset at San Diego Bay, we spotted a person gliding down the boardwalk with a huge smile on his face. Lance Lynn is a free skater. It looks as if he is floating through the air but hidden under his feet are free skates.