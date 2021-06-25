Book World: What people today - including Phil Collins - get wrong about the Alamo

- - - Tolstoy knew that unhappy families are more interesting than happy ones; sportswriters have long observed that the losers' locker room holds more human drama than the winners'; bards write comedy for the moment but tragedy for the ages. Similar insights have inspired historians of war. A victor wins laurels, but a glorious loser gains immortality. Thermopylae resonates after 25 centuries, Masada after 20. Even those who have nothing else good to say about the Confederacy can admire the doomed bravery of Pickett's charge. The underlying dynamic is the same in all these. Few can identify with the great victors in life, but everyone can identify with the losers. We all suffer defeat; we all die. And we all hope we can die well.