How and when to use garlic powder, a reliable seasoning that deserves respect

By Aaron Hutcherson
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarlic powder is essential in my cooking. The dried allium in some form - garlic powder, granulated garlic and garlic salt - has been part of my palate since I was a child enjoying my mother's recipes. Behind salt and pepper, it is the most used seasoning in my pantry even today. It's a constant when I want to prepare veggies for roasting, season the meat and flour for skillet-fried chicken or pork chops, or give pantry recipes an extra boost of flavor without needing to pull out a knife and cutting board to use fresh garlic cloves.

