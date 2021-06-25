Agriculture IoT Market worth $18.1 billion by 2026

Spice oleoresins are free from enzymes and microorganisms, have highly potent active components, and are more affordable than food formulators because of their longer shelf life. Spice oleoresins add a standardized flavour almost 20x stronger than conventional spices on a per kilo basis. Spice oleoresins are oil and fat soluble and add colour to foodstuffs. Therefore, spice oleoresins are used to replace food colourants and artificial flavouring in the food & beverages industry. Spice oleoresins provide the body with a source of antioxidants and have medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties, making them invaluable in the pharmaceutical industry. There has also been a sizeable uptake for spice oleoresins in cosmetics such as toiletries, skincare, and perfumes directly benefiting the spice oleoresin market.