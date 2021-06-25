Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Agriculture IoT Market worth $18.1 billion by 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 16 days ago

According to the new market research report "Agriculture IoT Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware, Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Precision Livestock, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse), Farm Size, Production Stage, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agriculture IoT Market is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021–2026. The growth of the agriculture IoT market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) by farmers and growers, growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection, high demand for fresh produce, population growth, loss of arable land, surging adoption of aquaculture monitoring and feed optimization devices in developing countries, and strong government support for precision farming practices.

www.lasvegasherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#Market Research#Market Trends#Precision Forestry#Smart Greenhouse#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Gps Gnss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Related
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Chloromethanes Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | AkzoNobelN.V, KEMONE, Solvay, DowChemical

Chloromethanes Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Chloromethanes market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market to Witness Splendid Growth by Kenzen, Inc., BSX Technologies, EchoLabs, Nix, Inc., Bitome Inc.

The latest independent research document on Global Dehydration Monitoring Systems Industry examine investment in market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Railway Platform Security Market is Booming Worldwide | Honeywell, Huawei, Bosch, FLIR Systems

The latest study released on the Global Railway Platform Security Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Railway Platform Security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

UAV Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | 3D Robotics, Airware, Drone Volt, PrecisionHawk

The latest study released on the Global UAV Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The UAV Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Freight Trucking Market May Set New Growth Story | Concargo Private, Procet Freight, Cargo Carriers

The latest study released on the Global Freight Trucking Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Freight Trucking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

CCTV Digital Video Recorders Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Dahua Technology, Hanwha Techwin, Panasonic

The latest study released on the Global CCTV Digital Video Recorders Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The CCTV Digital Video Recorders market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Gluten Free Products Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Boulder Brands, General Mills, Hero Group

The latest study released on the Global Gluten Free Products Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Gluten Free Products market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Thermos Bottle Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | EMSA, Eternal, Isosteel, Laken

The latest study released on the Global Thermos Bottle Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Thermos Bottle market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Manned Security Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Securitas, Allied Universal, Tops Security

The latest study released on the Global Manned Security Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Manned Security Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Intelligence Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Fujifilm, Domo, BOARD, SAP

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence market report advocates analysis of Panorama Software, JustSystems Corporation, Fujifilm Group, Domo, BOARD, SAP Japan, Qlik, Japan Oracle, Yellowfin Japan, Suntory System Technology Ltd., Tableau Japan & WingArc1st Inc..
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Laser Weapon System Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled Global Laser Weapon System Market Research report that offers a comprehensive overview and a detailed evaluation of the global Laser Weapon System market. The report spans over 100 pages and offers an extensive assessment of key market elements and factors likely to influence the growth of the market. The report also studies the historical and forecast data to offer accurate insights into market growth. The report offers overview of various elements such as market size, segmentation analysis, regional opportunities, drivers and restraints, prominent vendors and manufacturers in the business sphere, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Clinical Data Management System Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026 | Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL

The latest independent research document on Global Clinical Data Management System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Clinical Data Management System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Clinical Data Management System market report advocates analysis of Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, Medrio, Forte Research Systems, Taimei Technology, Ofni Systems, Fortress Medical Systems, OpenClinica & ClinCapture.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Spice Oleoresin Market: Europe to Remain Largest Consumer in the Spice Oleoresin Market for the Foreseeable Future, Says Fairfield Market Research

Spice oleoresins are free from enzymes and microorganisms, have highly potent active components, and are more affordable than food formulators because of their longer shelf life. Spice oleoresins add a standardized flavour almost 20x stronger than conventional spices on a per kilo basis. Spice oleoresins are oil and fat soluble and add colour to foodstuffs. Therefore, spice oleoresins are used to replace food colourants and artificial flavouring in the food & beverages industry. Spice oleoresins provide the body with a source of antioxidants and have medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties, making them invaluable in the pharmaceutical industry. There has also been a sizeable uptake for spice oleoresins in cosmetics such as toiletries, skincare, and perfumes directly benefiting the spice oleoresin market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Smart Education Software Market Scenario - The Competition Is Rising | Dell, IBM, Neusoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Education Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Education Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Rolling Stock Market Size, Growth, Analysis & Statistics by 2025

The global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to be $51.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $64.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the market in 2020; China, Japan, and India are the key contributors to the rolling stock market in the region. Increasing urbanization, adoption of public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing adoption of rolling stocks for freight transportation are major drivers of the rolling stock market. Along with this, the leading rail infrastructure developers are also adopting collaboration strategies with local rail authorities to develop rail infrastructure.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Ubiquiti Networks, Nokia Networks, Boingo Wireless

The latest independent research document on Global Wi-Fi Hotspot examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Wi-Fi Hotspot study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Wi-Fi Hotspot market report advocates analysis of iPASS, Ubiquiti Networks, Nokia Networks, Boingo Wireless, Netgear, Ericsson, Motorola Solution, Cisco Systems, Ruckus Wireless, Alcatel-Lucent, Aptilo Networks, Aruba Networks, HPE, Autotask Corporation, Huawei, D-Link & TP-Link.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Spireon, AT&T, Trimble, Garmin, Verizon Communications

The latest independent research document on Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Mobile Resource Management (MRM) study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market report advocates analysis of Spireon, AT&T, Trimble, Garmin, Verizon Communications, Descartes, CalAmp, Telogis, AppLocation Systems, Masternaut, Teletrac Navman, SkyBitz, PeopleNet Communications, Telenav & Transics International.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Authentication Software Market to See Stunning Growth | JumpCloud, IBM, Gemalto

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Authentication Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Authentication Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Managed Services Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Managed Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Managed Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Web Scraper Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Diggernaut, PilotFish, Mozenda

Latest released the research study on Global Web Scraper Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Web Scraper Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Web Scraper Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diggernaut, LLC. (United States),Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China),SysNucleus (India),Phantom Buster (France),PilotFish, Inc. (United States),Mozenda, Inc. (United States),Diffbot Technologies Corp. (United States),Apify (Czech Republic),Sequentum (United States),Dexi ApS (United Kingdom),Datopian (United Kingdom),ParseHub (Canada),Octopus Data Inc. (United States),UiPath (United States),Newprosoft (United States),Import.io (United States).

Comments / 0

Community Policy