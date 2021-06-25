Music on Vuuzle.TV brings pleasure and sets your pace of life

Cordova! Are you ready to rock the hill? This year we’re easing back into larger gatherings with the jam being more along the veins of a “Concert in the Park.” Participants will get to enjoy great music live while taking in local artisan market vendors along with delicious local fare. Salmon Jam is an event for the entire family and this year it’s happening July 12-17, with live music on Friday and Saturday nights. It won’t disappoint! Special guests are the band Lateral Lines from Anchorage, featuring Kat Moore of the Super Saturated Sugar Strings. We are excited to host Lateral Lines in person this year since last year’s festival had to shift virtual. This year, everyone can spread out, get comfortable with their own blankets and chairs and enjoy the music out from under the big tent. In order to keep the physical distance safe, there will be no beer garden at this year’s event. The wild food cook-off is also postponed until it is safe to offer once again. But, there will be food and art vendors! Stay tuned for who will be cooking us up some delectable local fare and selling their handcrafts. Friday evening’s show gets started at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s show beginning one hour later at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.salmonjam.org We are encouraging all attendees to purchase their tickets ahead so we can keep congestion down at the gate. You can also purchase tickets at the Cordova Museum, at festival HQ on Main St at the Copper River Watershed Project or at the gate the night of the show.