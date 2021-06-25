Shadowrun Trilogy Is Free On GOG For A Limited Time
As the GOG summer sale starts to wind down, the digital storefront is ending its latest promotion with a killer deal: the Shadowrun trilogy for free. From now until the end of the weekend, you'll have a chance to grab the excellent trilogy of tactical RPG games, which includes 2013's Shadowrun Returns, 2014's Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and 2015's Shadowrun: Hong Kong. Buying each game on its own would normally wind up costing you around $70 for the set, but you just can't beat a 100% discount during this brief window of opportunity.www.gamespot.com