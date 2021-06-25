Cancel
Shadowrun Trilogy Is Free On GOG For A Limited Time

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the GOG summer sale starts to wind down, the digital storefront is ending its latest promotion with a killer deal: the Shadowrun trilogy for free. From now until the end of the weekend, you'll have a chance to grab the excellent trilogy of tactical RPG games, which includes 2013's Shadowrun Returns, 2014's Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and 2015's Shadowrun: Hong Kong. Buying each game on its own would normally wind up costing you around $70 for the set, but you just can't beat a 100% discount during this brief window of opportunity.

