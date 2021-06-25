US Attorney General announces lawsuit against Georgia over its voting law
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced a lawsuit against Georgia over its voting law, CBS News reported. The move comes two weeks after he said the the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to a wave of GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year.www.khou.com