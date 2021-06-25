Montreal Punches Their Ticket, Game Seven Tonight, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We said it before Game Four and we were wrong. But I’ll still say it again now before Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final tonight, it just feels like a matter of time before the Lightning close this out. They had the opportunity in overtime in Game Four, but the Canadiens were able to find the game-winner and extend the Series. Now heading back to Tampa Bay, to the delight of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Montreal will have to pull out some more magic to get the series back to the Bell Centre.