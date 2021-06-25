Montreal Punches Their Ticket, Game Seven Tonight, and Other Blackhawks Bullets
I would like to just talk about hockey. But that’s not how the world works sometimes. • On Friday morning, we saw the first team-affiliated original reporting on the lawsuits and allegations against the Chicago Blackhawks and former video coach Brad Aldrich. After reports from Dave McKinney and Tony Arnold of WBEZ, and from Rick Westhead of TSN, Katie Strang, Scott Powers, and Mark Lazerus filed a report on the situations surrounding Aldrich and the Blackhawks.www.bleachernation.com