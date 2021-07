US hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned away on the podium during the national anthem at Olympic Trials and was “pissed” it was played.The star, who qualified for her second Games after coming third in her event, said it was “disrespectful” as she was told the anthem would be played before the athletes came out.Berry added she was ready to get in the shade but instead had to stand in the blazing sunshine for the Star-Spangled Banner.She said: “I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose. I was pissed, to be honest. They had enough opportunities...