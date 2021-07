A 10-run eighth inning turned a close game into a laugher for the Milwaukee Brewers as they beat the Chicago Cubs 14-4 at American Family Field Monday night. Avisail Garcia provided the offense early for the Brewers with a two-run single in the first inning and a solo shot a few innings later to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Keston Hiura made it a 4-2 lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The Cubs received a little hope in the top of the seventh when Patrick Wisdom went yard pinch-hitting to tie the game at four. An inning later, the Brewers forced the wheels off for the Cubs by drawing four walks and banging out six hits. The Brewers sent 14 to the plate and received homers from Willy Adames and RBI doubles from Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urias, and Jace Peterson.