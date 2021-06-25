Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Sam Young

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 16 days ago

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Offensive tackle Sam Young has become very well-traveled across what will now be a 12-year NFL career.

The Raiders were the sixth team he has played for since entering the league as a sixth-round pick (No. 179 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Notre Dame in 2010.

Most of those years have been spent mainly as a backup, as Young has started only 21 of the 92 games for which he was active.

The experience Young had starting came in very handy last season when he had to fill in for injured Trent Brown at right tackle.

Brown played only five games last season, meaning Young ended up starting the majority of games at right tackle with seven.

The results, though, didn't end up going that well, at least when looking at the grades from Pro Football Focus.

Young finished with a rating of 59, which ranked 68th out of 79 eligible offensive tackles in the league last season.

It's a rating that's fallen pretty close in line with the ratings he's got over the course of his career.

Young won't be asked to start again this year, with this year's first-round pick Alex Leatherwood earmarked to start at right tackle.

At the very least, Young will continue to provide veteran guidance and an experienced backup in case they need him.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
90
Followers
354
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Roster Evaluation#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Dallas Cowboys#Notre Dame#Pro Football Focus#Raiders Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else'

The Raiders were the only team to appear on the reported wish lists for both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson amid their discontent with their respective franchises. Derek Carr, whose job would be claimed if Las Vegas traded for one of the aforementioned NFC star quarterbacks, declared Tuesday there's only one team he'll play for. It's the same one he's been with for his entire career.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: The Ruggs Effect

When the Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs, the thought surfaced that the Raiders would envision him as a true number one. In all honesty, if you draft a wideout with a top-15 pick, you need to ensure that would occur. However, that would not come to pass for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, instead of lashing out and throwing blame, we need to accurately assess the situation and take steps to go forward. As always, if you’re sensitive to calm but pointed critique, this may ruffle your tender sensibilities. First, I will start with this premise: Henry Ruggs’ quiet 2020 season was not his fault. The offense failed him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Raiders roster: 3 new players who could be one-and-done in 2021

With so many new faces every season, the Raiders need guys to come in and play big roles. With that said, some will only get one season in Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders will be welcoming fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time in 2021, as their inaugural season was played inside an empty building due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting with the Baltimore Ravens in primetime in Week 1, the Raiders will be looking to finally get back to the playoffs, a place they have been only once since the 2002 NFL season.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders July news tracker

Wow, it’s already July. Training end begins in this month. The news should be heating up. 9:01 a.m.: ESPN thinks the Las Vegas Raiders could make a late run at Seattle Seahawks free-agent linebacker K.J. Wright. It makes sense. He played for new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Plus, the Raiders have a need for a veteran backup linebacker. Until Wright signs elsewhere, this is a possibility.
NFLBirmingham Star

Kenyan Drake believes 'the sky is the limit' for 2021 Raiders offense

Kenyan Drake is coming off a successful season as the lead back for the Arizona Cardinals and is now primed to be a dangerous 1-2 punch with Josh Jacobs for Las Vegas this year. The former Alabama running back recently made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio to talk about...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders’ 2021 production projections

The Football Outsiders have released their production projections for all NFL teams and they have some interesting projections for the Las Vegas Raiders. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, the Football Outsiders’ projections don’t seem wildly productive for the Raiders’ key players, considering the NFL will play 17 games and not 16, in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 2021 Post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden (left) and general manager Mike Mayock walk off the field after the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders are inching...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Raiders roster: 5 position battles to watch during 2021 training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders roster will begin to take shape once training camp kicks off, and here are some position battles to watch. The Las Vegas Raiders will be kicking off their annual training camp on July 27 and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about that upcoming date. Last year the Raiders roster, and every NFL team, had to deal with the challenges of a modified training camp schedule due to COVID-19 precautions, which lead to some players not getting the reps necessary to prepare for the season.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Opposing QB's No.3: Dak Prescott

The NFL preseason is amazingly just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at opponents their teams will face this season. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee matchups to go up against when looking at their 2021 schedule.
NFLYardbarker

Will The Nightmare Continue For Raiders’ Secondary?

Saying the secondary of the Las Vegas Raiders has much to prove this coming year is an understatement at this point. If the Raiders are to make the playoffs, they will need to be at least, a top 18 group. The defense on paper appears to be much improved, so the secondary doesn’t need to be spectacular, it just needs to be average.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF names Raiders roster among the worst in NFL

To say the national media is low on the Raiders heading into this season is a bit of an understatement. To their credit, the second Jon Gruden-era hasn’t quite gone as planned as the Raiders have yet to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, many believe that won’t happen anytime soon after...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders Trade Rumors Mailbag Questions On Carl Nassib, Xavien Howard, Damon Arnette & Marcus Mariota

Raiders trade rumors are the focus of this Raiders Mailbag with host Mitchell Renz. Find out the crazy trade ideas Raiders fans are cooking up around Carl Nassib, Xavien Howard, Damon Arnette and Marcus Mariota. This show was made possible thanks to our Sponsor Manscaped! Raider Nation! SAVE 20% & Get FREE Shipping on the best male grooming products from Manscaped at https://www.manscaped.com/Raiders Subscribe to the Las Vegas Raiders Report for the best Raiders YouTube coverage: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Raiders rumors this offseason have been around minicamp, training camp, trades, NFL free agency, injuries and more. We host Raiders mailbag shows to give our viewers a voice during the offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Raiders roster: Predicting the 2021 starting lineup entering camp

The Las Vegas Raiders roster has talent on both sides of the ball, and here is how the starting lineups look heading into training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders roster is in the midst of what one would call a reload rather than a rebuild of their roster. After posting a top-10 offense in 2020, the Raiders opted to shuffle the deck along the offensive line, and add a few skill position players but the core of the unit is very similar to 2020.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Kenyan Drake Says He Can Add Versatility to Raiders Offense

Las Vegas Raiders newcomer, running back Kenyan Drake, knows he isn’t going to the primary running back. He knows running back Josh Jacobs will remain the primary man in the back. But Drake believes he can add versatility to the Raiders offense. "I'm definitely excited to see how our roles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy