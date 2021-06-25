Raiders Roster Evaluation: Sam Young

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Offensive tackle Sam Young has become very well-traveled across what will now be a 12-year NFL career.

The Raiders were the sixth team he has played for since entering the league as a sixth-round pick (No. 179 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Notre Dame in 2010.

Most of those years have been spent mainly as a backup, as Young has started only 21 of the 92 games for which he was active.

The experience Young had starting came in very handy last season when he had to fill in for injured Trent Brown at right tackle.

Brown played only five games last season, meaning Young ended up starting the majority of games at right tackle with seven.

The results, though, didn't end up going that well, at least when looking at the grades from Pro Football Focus.

Young finished with a rating of 59, which ranked 68th out of 79 eligible offensive tackles in the league last season.

It's a rating that's fallen pretty close in line with the ratings he's got over the course of his career.

Young won't be asked to start again this year, with this year's first-round pick Alex Leatherwood earmarked to start at right tackle.

At the very least, Young will continue to provide veteran guidance and an experienced backup in case they need him.

