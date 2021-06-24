Cancel
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour
 17 days ago

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

www.pgatour.com
#Travelers Championship#The Travelers#Greens
