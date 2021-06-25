UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in video, live results

Ronda Rousey is known for being one of the toughest and hardest-hitting stars in both UFC and WWE. However, Rousey clearly has an emotional and soft side as well as she recently took to social media via Instagram to eulogize her beloved dog, Mochi. According to the post, which can be viewed below, over fourth of July weekend, Mochi became really sick, and had a hard time eating. It was revealed that the dog was actually suffering from two tumors and cancer which spread throughout her pet’s body. Rousey allowed the animal to live the last moments of her live at home, peacefully surrounded by family. We wish Rousey our strongest support during this troubling and difficult time. The gender of Rousey’s child was recently revealed.