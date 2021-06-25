Cancel
UFC

UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in video, live results

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 30 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov this Sat. afternoon (June 26, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream...

www.mmamania.com
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov results and post-fight analysis

He’s not winning many fans along the way, but it can’t be denied that Ciryl Gane is a force to be reckoned with. Though there were times when Alexander Volkov offered some competition - the first and fourth rounds were particularly close - Gane controlled the pace for almost the entirety of the contest with a stiff jab that frustrated Alexander Volkov to no end. However, many viewers were frustrated by Gane’s lack of killer instinct, the former kickboxer contest to just pick apart the big Russian rather than looking for a finish. The lack of drama frustrated the fans hoping for the type of brute violence that typically marks heavyweight MMA.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 30 results: Matches to make for ‘Gane vs Volkov’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 30 went down last night (Sat., June 26, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Ciryl Gane remained unbeaten after defeating Alexander Volkov after five rounds of fisticuffs (highlights). In further Heavyweight action, Tanner Boser knocked out Ovince Saint Preux in what turned out to be quite a controversial finish (recap here).
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 30 live blog: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

This is the UFC Vegas 30 live blog for Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Gane and Volkov are top-ranked heavyweights in search of their first opportunity at UFC gold. Gane, the No. 3 ranked fighter, remains unbeaten in his MMA career with an 8-0 record. All but two of his fights have ended with a finish, but he has more recently cemented himself as a contender with wins over ex-champ Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his past two appearances. Volkov, meanwhile, is ranked No. 5 and has climbed the rankings with a pair of wins in recent fights against Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem, respectively.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 30 results: Ciryl Gane outstrikes Alexander Volkov in five-round decision win

Ciryl Gane kept his undefeated record intact in the UFC Vegas 30 main event. The French striker picked up a unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkov to further his case for a title shot. While the scorecards had a pair of shutouts and a 49-46, it was not an unbelievably lopsided beating. Gane did out throw and out land the former Bellator champion and as the fight progressed he was more aggressive and willing to take chances. Volkov drops to 7-3 in his UFC career whereas Gane is now 9-0 and coming off consecutive main event victories over fellow contenders Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
UFCmymmanews.com

Matchmaker Monday following UFC Vegas 30

UFC Vegas 30 was headed by two of the top heavyweights in the world. Ciryl Gane remained undefeated and now he is now longer an up and coming contender as he’s now 9-0 and has victories former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and now Alexander Volkov. Meanwhile,...
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey Stuns Fans With Tragic News

Ronda Rousey is known for being one of the toughest and hardest-hitting stars in both UFC and WWE. However, Rousey clearly has an emotional and soft side as well as she recently took to social media via Instagram to eulogize her beloved dog, Mochi. According to the post, which can be viewed below, over fourth of July weekend, Mochi became really sick, and had a hard time eating. It was revealed that the dog was actually suffering from two tumors and cancer which spread throughout her pet’s body. Rousey allowed the animal to live the last moments of her live at home, peacefully surrounded by family. We wish Rousey our strongest support during this troubling and difficult time. The gender of Rousey’s child was recently revealed.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Watch the KO that earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract | Video

Sean O’Malley appeared on Dana White’s contender series in July 2017 and earned a UFC contract after scoring a first-round knockout. O’Malley (13-1) competes on the UFC 264 main card on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho. Take a look back at the moment the world was introduced to “The Sugar Show.”
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 odds: ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’ latest Vegas lines and betting guide

Nearly seven years after its inception, the ultra-violent saga of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor comes to an end at UFC 264 this Saturday (July 10, 2021) when the power-punching duo headline UFC 264 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fifteen pounds north, recent title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to restart his climb through the Welterweight ranks against long-time standout Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, while Tai Tuivasa locks horns with Greg Hardy in a clash of heavy-handed Heavyweight sluggers.
UFCESPN

Tui Tuivasa beats Greg Hardy via quick knockout at UFC 264

Greg Hardy thought he had Tai Tuivasa hurt. And maybe he did. But he didn't have him hurt enough. Hardy, 32, suffered the second knockout loss of his career, as Tuivasa, of Sydney, put him down with a counter left hook just 67 seconds into their heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas Saturday night. The finish came after Hardy rocked Tuivasa with a right hand and aggressively moved forward for a finish. Tuivasa regained his footing and threw the perfect two-punch counter to put Hardy on his back.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Deontay Wilder ‘Punished’ For Canceled Fury Fight

The boxing star Deontay Wilder is furious with the postponement of the highly-anticipated trilogy fight against Tyson Fury. The announcement of the delay was made after the Gypsy King tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Jake Paul ‘Exposes’ Surprising Amanda Nunes Claim. Deontay Wilder reacts to the postponement. Sportsmail had...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

McGregor vs Poirier LIVE: Highlights, who won and latest updates as UFC 264 fight ended over injury

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier failed to settle their rivalry tonight after a dramatic clash in the main event of UFC 264.The latest bout marked their third meeting, with McGregor having knocked out Poirier in the first round when they fought at featherweight in 2014, before the American exacted his revenge this January by handing the Irishman the first KO loss of his career. That lightweight contest in Abu Dhabi ended in the second round, with many pundits predicting another early finish as the pair go head-to-head in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There was in fact...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Sports milestone moments in Las Vegas, the experts weigh in

With darkness quickly settling it on the fourth hole of a three-way sudden death playoff, Jonathan Byrd pulled a 6-iron from his bag and knocked what would be the last shot of the 2010 Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin stiff to the pin on the 204-yard 17th hole. It pierced...
UFCufc.com

UFC Unfiltered: Tai Tuivasa and Dricus du Plessis | UFC 264 Preview

It's the last episode of UFC Unfiltered before UFC 264, which is headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor!. First, Jim and Matt are joined by Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his fight against Trevin Giles at UFC 264 this Saturday. He discusses how he's managed to never go the distance in any of his 17 pro fights, reveals why his visa issues turned out to be a blessing in disguise, and talks about his goal of becoming a UFC champion.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 live stream results, Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier play-by-play updates

UFC 264 live stream results and play-by-play updates for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy will start to post right here on Sat., July 10, 2021 beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+, which transitions to the ESPN/ESPN+ late “Prelims” promptly at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the pay-per-view (PPV) main card action at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. The UFC 264 headliner will feature the third and final showdown between McGregor and Poirier, with each combatant sporting a knockout win over the other. “Notorious” drew first blood at UFC 178, while “The Diamond” got his revenge at UFC 257. This weekend’s big bonanza inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also feature a welterweight co-headliner between 170-pound contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, along with main card appearances from Greg Hardy (heavyweight) and Sean O’Malley (bantamweight), among others.
UFCMMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley breaks UFC 264 news: $75k performance bonuses on the line

UFC 264 is scheduled to go down later tonight (Sat. July 10, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3, it’s expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year. Does a more high-profile event equate to...

