Lamar Jackson (Inexplicably) Not Among PFF's Top 50 Players

By Todd Karpovich
Posted by 
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 16 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is not among the best 50 players in the NFL, according to the recent rankings by Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens quarterback is two years removed from winning the league MVP.

Other accolades include:

  • Jackson is 30-7 in the regular season as a starter.
  • Since his first NFL start (Week 11 of2018), his 30 wins rank No. 1 in the NFL among quarterbacks.
  • In 2020, became the fastest quarterback to produce 30 regular season wins in NFL history, doing so in just his 37th start.
  • Tied Dan Marino for the best record through quarterback's first 30 starts (25-5) in NFL history in the 24-10 win at the Colts.
  • Started in 15 games in 2020, completing 242-of-376 passes for 2,757 yards and 26 TDs, while adding a team-high 1,005 rushing yards to become the first quarterback in NFL history to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
  • In 2020, Jackson led a Baltimore offense that produced the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which posted the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season.
  • Baltimore also owned the seventh-best scoring offense (29.3 ppg) and fourth-best third-down offense (48.8%).

Yet, he was not named among the top 50 players for 2021(?).

The Ravens who did make the list are:

  • No. 47 left tackle Ronnie Stanley
  • No. 29 cornerback Marlon Humphrey

The top-ranked player was Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

There were a total of six quarterbacks on the list — Mahomes, Tom Brady (No. 7), Aaron Rodgers (No. 10), Russell Wilson (No. 22), Josh Allen (No. 40) and Dak Prescott (No. 50).

Jackson was ranked as the seventh-best quarterback entering the 2021 regular season, according to the ratings by the Pro Football Network.

What are your thoughts?
Baltimore, MD
73
Followers
292
7K+
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

