Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo had a big goal when he took over the Cavalier program back in 2017: to put five swimmers on the 2024 Olympic team. With three current Hoos and one future Hoo heading to Tokyo this summer, DeSorbo is well ahead of schedule. Fourth year Paige Madden earned a spot on the 4x200 relay with a third-place finish in the 200-meter race. First year Alex Walsh and second year Kate Douglass will both be racing in the 200-meter individual medley after the former out-touched the latter by .02 seconds in qualifiers. Incoming first year Emma Weyant will participate in the 400-meter individual medley in Tokyo.