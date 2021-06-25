Cancel
Texas State

North Texas firms team with local developer on Opportunity Zone apartments

By Mitchell Parton
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 16 days ago
A local developer is working in partnership with North Texas firms to bring a low-income apartment complex to a portion of Southeast San Antonio where such projects are scarce.

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

San Antonio Business Journal

