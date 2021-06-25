Hartford’s Sara Bronin, will be nominated by President Biden as chairman of the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation
President Joe Biden will nominate Sara Bronin, who is the founder of Desegregate Connecticut and the former chair of Preservation Connecticut, as chairman of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the administration announced Thursday evening. "Bronin's interdisciplinary research focuses on how law and policy can foster more equitable, sustainable, well-designed,...