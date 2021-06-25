Avani Joshi makes Rockford-area history in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

ROCKFORD — Avani Joshi will compete against the best young spellers in the nation this weekend, and in doing so she carved out a place for herself in local history books. Joshi, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Roscoe Middle School, has advanced further in the lauded Scripps National Spelling Bee than any other local speller on record, said Stephanie Putzstuck of the Boone-Winnebago County Regional Office of Education.