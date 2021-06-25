Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court reverses lower court's Small Refinery Exemption decision, refiners can apply after lapse

By Janet McGurty and Joshua Pedrick
spglobal.com
 16 days ago

The price of complying with the US Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuel Standard fell early June 25 after the US Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision, allowing small refiners to apply for an exemption after a lapse in application. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...

www.spglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Refinery#The Us Supreme Court#Renewable Fuel Standard#The Us Supreme Court#Rfs#The 10th Circuit Court#Hollyfrontier#Rin#S P Global Platts#Rvo#Administration#The Tenth Circuit#The Supreme Court#Cvr Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Columbus, OHLima News

Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Volkswagen, which is now subject to Ohio anti-tampering laws that carry the potential of hundreds of billions of dollars in damages, wants time to stop a state lawsuit seeking such damages, the automaker said in a Thursday court filing. At issue is the 2015 scandal in...
Congress & CourtsCourier News

A surprising Supreme Court ruling

When is a case about a pipeline about more than the pipeline? When it produces a 5-4 Supreme Court decision with a surprising mix of conservative and liberal Justices on both sides. Their opinions reflect disagreements from the founding era over the role and power of the federal government. Pipeline...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act Introduced In the US House

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra along with Minnesota Representative Angie Craig have introduced the Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act of 2021. Feenstra says it’s in response to the recent Supreme Court Decision regarding small refiner waivers and makes those seeking SRES obey the Renewable Fuel Standard as Congress intended. He says...
Congress & Courtsmarcellusdrilling.com

Analyzing the Supreme Court’s PennEast Pipeline v. NJ Decision

The Supreme Court decision from earlier this week allowing PennEast Pipeline to use the federally delegated power of eminent domain to cross tiny pieces of land owned (or controlled by) New Jersey is still reverberating across the country (see PennEast Pipeline Squeaks Out 5-4 Supreme Court Victory Over NJ). Antis were quick to dismiss the decision, saying it’s “not the final word” on whether the project will get built. They’re missing (or intentionally obfuscating) the point. We have two excellent analyses of the court’s decision and how it will affect not only the prospects for finishing PennEast, but the prospects for other (future) pipeline projects. We even have insight into how this decision affects projects other than pipelines.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

US Supreme Court upholds controversial voting restrictions

The US Supreme Court on Thursday upheld controversial Arizona laws that restrict how ballots can be cast, a decision that could have lasting impact on the voting rights of minorities. One requires citizens who vote on election day to cast ballots in the precinct in which they live, while another makes it a felony for advocates like union representatives to collect and deposit voters' ballots, a process critics call ballot harvesting.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

US Supreme Court clears way for pipeline

In a narrow 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court revived the 116-mile PennEast gas pipeline project, overturning a lower court’s decision that blocked the company from condemning state-owned land in New Jersey to move the project forward. The decision released Tuesday could make it easier for new pipeline projects to...
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Says Patent Review Judges Are Unconstitutional, But It Can Be Fixed If USPTO Director Can Overrule Their Decisions

From the well-that-creates-some-other-problems dept. As you may recall, a few weeks ago I wrote about how Congress was asking the GAO to investigate whether the director of the US Patent & Trademark Office had been interfering in determinations made by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). I'm not going to go into all of the background again (please read the original for that), but under the America Invents Act, a process for reviewing patents after they were granted was set up, known as the Inter Partes Review (IPR) process. This was important, because the granting of patents is a non-adversarial process, where patent examiners are not given very much time to actually review everything. So the IPR process allowed those (especially those with prior art) to kick off a process by which the PTAB would recheck to see if the original examiner made a mistake in granting a 20 year monopoly to someone.
Congress & Courtscapefearbusiness.com

Supreme Court Decision Protects Small Businesses from Possible Frivolous Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NFIB applauds the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the case TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. The case concerned whether a class action lawsuit can be brought when a majority of the class has not been injured. NFIB filed an amicus brief in the case arguing that all members of the class must have suffered an actual injury, contrary to the Ninth Circuit’s decision below.
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

This US Supreme Court term's impact will linger

For liberals, the Supreme Court ended its 2020-21 term on a sour note. In two July 1 decisions, each with the same 6-3 division of justices, the court demonstrated that it is, indeed, a very conservative court. In Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, the court overturned a California law...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Packing the US Supreme Court: A Misguided Proposal

Some members of Congress are attempting to pull the blindfold off of lady justice by introducing legislation that would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13. We flatly reject this idea. We do not comment on any other reform proposals. By way of context,...
Congress & CourtsOpelika-Auburn News

Woolley: Supreme Court rules no 'adjustment of status' for TPS holders who entered U.S. illegally

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in Sanchez v. Mayorkas that non-citizens who have been granted temporary humanitarian relief from deportation (known as Temporary Protected Status or “TPS”), and who came to the United States without being “inspected and admitted,” cannot apply to become lawful permanent residents through the adjustment of status application process.
Congress & Courtsbeckershospitalreview.com

US Supreme Court to tackle Florida Medicaid case

The U.S. Supreme Court said July 2 it will take on a legal dispute regarding how much money Florida's Medicaid program can recoup after a settlement stemming from a 2008 accident. The court's decision could affect Medicaid programs nationwide, according to WUSF Public Media. After then 13-year-old Gianinna Gallardo was...
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Muskogee, OKPosted by
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

US Supreme Court rejects video evidence

Lawyers representing a Muskogee man injured during a 2016 arrest filed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court rulings rejected his reliance on video evidence introduced by defendants. A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged courts “ordinarily accept the plaintiff’s version of the facts” when...
Presidential Electionaclufl.org

Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act Decision Narrows Another Path to Challenge Discriminatory Voting Laws

Today, the Supreme Court decided two Arizona voting laws were not racially discriminatory and did not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The VRA is a landmark piece of federal legislation that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. As Justice Kagan wrote in dissent, the VRA “represents the best of America … It marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality.” Congress enacted Section 2 of the VRA to address discrimination imposed by voting laws — no matter how blunt or subtle — considering local circumstances and history, as the ACLU and ACLU of Arizona described in their amicus brief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy