GROWING PAINS: Highland Lakes residents reflect on effects of growth

Former Burnet County Judge Martin McLean remembers when Marble Falls had one red light and U.S. 281 was the only paved road in town. Retired pharmacist B.J. Henry used to know everyone she saw in Blue Bonnet Cafe. Former Marble Falls Mayor Griff Morris recalled traffic only ever being a problem on Fridays when trucks pulling boats created traffic jams from the 281 bridge through town to the RR 1431 intersection.