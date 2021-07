This year we're enjoying one aspect of the season and paying for it with another. It's been relatively cool after a really hot start to this summer. Temps in the 80's in July? We'll take em. All of this rain we've had on the other hand is something we could've all done without. Even the farmers were complaining about the amount of rain, you know it was too much. Now, as a side effect, our mosquitoes are the size of those found in coastal Texas. They're huge, currently existing in record numbers, living everywhere because it's still really wet outside, and people are now having a hard time finding bug spray in stores. Luckily, there are some things you can do on your own to help mitigate a swarming attack while you're trying to enjoy the outdoors.