Dreamalot Bookstore will sponsor 'Books & Prayers For Sister Ann Plan To Motivate Reading' from June 1 to September 6, at the Moncks Corner store in the shopping center with Big Lots and Family Dollar. It's an individual challenge for everyone to read and then share their good used book with Sister Ann Barone, a shut-in who averages reading at least one book every day. They welcome anyone near or far who may wish to send via U.S. mail 'book rate' (discounted cost) to the store address, 1013 Old Hwy. 52 Ste. I, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.