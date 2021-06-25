Man injured in New London fire dies, officials still investigating

New London — A man who was seriously injured in March when his house caught fire in New London has died and officials are continuing to investigate what sparked the blaze.

Robert Wood, 63, died on April 20 at Bridgeport Hospital, where he had been taken for specialized treatment for injuries sustained in the fire, according to the New London Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire about 5:45 a.m. on March 29 and found flames tearing through the multi-family home at 40 Blackhall St.

Wood was pulled from his home by firefighters shortly after they arrived on scene. After his rescue, Wood was brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Bridgeport Hospital for "more specialized care," according to the fire department.

One other man was injured in the fire and was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. In total, four people were displaced and the home — which has five separate apartments — was deemed uninhabitable. The morning of the blaze, it was blackened and warped, with broken windows exposing charred furniture.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause and manner of Wood's death were still pending further investigation.

New London Fire Marshal Vernon Skau said this week that the New London Police Department and New London Fire Department were continuing joint efforts "to investigate the chain of events that led to this fire."