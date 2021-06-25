Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN: Brady Was 'Close' to Signing with Buccaneers Rival in 2020

By Zach Goodall
Posted by 
AllBucs
AllBucs
 16 days ago

Over a year ago, Tom Brady changed the course of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' franchise forever.

Apparently, things were very close to turning out much differently.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who covered Brady's free agency in 2020 extensively, appeared on the show "Get Up" this week and shared a detail that Buccaneers fans may find repulsive: Brady seriously considered signing with Tampa Bay's NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, last March.

Darlington's full excerpt on the subject can be read below.

“Regret might be a strong word because, ultimately, Drew Brees decided to delay his broadcasting career a year and come back for one more season. The Saints did the right thing by bringing Brees back. But I think that people still underestimate how close Tom Brady was to signing with the New Orleans Saints up until he ultimately decided on the Bucs. I know that that’s gonna be a statement that people try to question. It’s the truth. And here’s the deal: Sean Payton cannot look back and [not] say ‘Man, I would’ve loved to have Tom Brady last year because it would also have meant that I have him for a few more years moving forward. No question in my mind, the Saints, despite understanding they did what they had to do, there is a little bit of—let’s call it regret—that Tom Brady is not their quarterback.”

In the end, the Bucs would win out for Brady's services as he signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay that month, while the Saints elected to retain Brees for one more season before his retirement this past March.

Ironically for New Orleans, despite sweeping Brady and the Bucs throughout the 2020 regular season, it was Tampa Bay that had the last laugh as the Buccaneers defeated the Saints in Brees' final NFL game, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs in January. In New Orleans.

The Saints are now left with former Buccaneers' first overall pick Jameis Winston and gadget-player Taysom Hill competing to become their starting quarterback, while Brady signed a contract extension with the Bucs in March. Winston and Hill may be serviceable, but have massive shoes to fill as QB1 in New Orleans' offense.

In which case, a feeling of regret - as Darlington puts it - certainly makes sense after Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory this past season.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
70
Followers
167
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espn#Tampa Bay#The New Orleans Saints#Winston#Super Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gisele Bundchen Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

Tom Brady has accomplished just about as much as you can in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular season MVP awards, among other notable achievements. However, the legendary quarterback would surely admit that it’s his off-the-field achievements that mean the most...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Was Joe Montana Better than Tom Brady?

It's hardly a debate anymore. Almost everyone agrees Tom Brady has surpassed Joe Montana as the greatest quarterback of all time. And the reason is obvious: Brady has won seven Super Bowls and Montana won "only" four. And Brady could win more. He's 44, he's coming off a Super Bowl victory and he's on the best team in the NFC. He has without a doubt the greatest resume of all time and it's not close.
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLCBS Sports

Brett Favre and Drew Brees hold an ugly NFL record that Ryan Fitzpatrick might actually break in 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.
NFLNBC Sports

Peyton Manning gives his mom credit for keeping Tom Brady’s rings in single digits

Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Curtis Macken

One mistake that could ruin New Orleans Saints' entire season

NEW ORLEANS, LA — After the retirement of Drew Brees and departure of their leading receiver Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints is in a bad spot. The team did not add any receivers during free agency or early in the draft, and they only got Kawaan Baker in the seventh round of the draft, and this puts pressure on them this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy