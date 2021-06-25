Cancel
West Lake Hills, TX

A driveway by any other name: West Lake Hills discusses code changes, bond election

Austin American-Statesman
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Lake Hills City Council voted to pass several changes to the city’s code of ordinances related to permits and construction. The first removes an explicit reference to “after-the-fact” variance requests from the building code, which Mayor Linda Anthony said could be taken as an invitation for people to ask for forgiveness rather than permission when undertaking a construction project. People who make mistakes and violate city code during construction can still pursue a process to receive the needed variances for their project.

