Film Study: Trae Young, Hawks beat multiple Bucks schemes

Young will undergo an MRI on his right ankle Monday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young sprained his right ankle when he inadvertently stepped on the foot of a referee in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks. He said that he'll get as much treatment as possible ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday, and his MRI could help determine the extent of his injury. If Young is unable to play Tuesday, Lou Williams and Kris Dunn would likely see increased run. Despite being hobbled Sunday, Young finished with 35 points (12-23 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.