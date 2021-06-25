Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

As indoctrination task force talks K-12 education, Idaho State Board issues statement

By Becca Savransky, The Idaho Statesman
tribuneledgernews.com
 16 days ago

Jun. 25—Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's task force looking into indoctrination in Idaho schools met for the second time Thursday, with a focus on K-12 education. Parents who showed support for the task force gave presentations, while the members did not hear from Idahoans opposed to the panel's work or to the notion that indoctrination is taking place in classrooms. There also was no public testimony, but McGeachin said that won't always be the case.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Virginia State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Idaho State Board#Republican#The Boise School District#The 1619 Project#The Idaho Statesman#State Board Of Education#A State Board#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy