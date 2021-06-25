As indoctrination task force talks K-12 education, Idaho State Board issues statement

Jun. 25—Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's task force looking into indoctrination in Idaho schools met for the second time Thursday, with a focus on K-12 education. Parents who showed support for the task force gave presentations, while the members did not hear from Idahoans opposed to the panel's work or to the notion that indoctrination is taking place in classrooms. There also was no public testimony, but McGeachin said that won't always be the case.