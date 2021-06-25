Balanced Calendar Program provides additional educational opportunities to students
The Mt. Pleasant Public Schools’ Balanced Calendar Program provides students with more learning opportunities during academic breaks. The program allows students to participate in optional ‘enrichment intersessions,’ or themed-based learning opportunities, that are generally held on scheduled days off with the school. The learning opportunities include going on field trips, listening to guest speakers, and participating in learning projects, among other activities and events.www.themorningsun.com