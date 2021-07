The painted pianos called “In the Key of Davis” have come out of their COVID-forced hibernation. The pianos are back at most of their previous spots: in front of the Hunt-Boyer mansion at 604 Second St.; at the Davis Food Co-Op, 620 G St.; and in Central Park, near the market pavilion, 301 C St. New locations include Veterans Memorial Theatre, 203 E. 14th St.; and Davis Commons, 500 First St.