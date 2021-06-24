Cancel
Business

Fox Television Stations Names Head of Digital

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Zellmer has been named svp of Digital Operations for Fox Television Stations. “Jeff has been an integral part of the FTS team for over fourteen years and was a natural fit for this position,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. “His creative and collaborative approach, coupled with his depth of experience and leadership, will continue to yield strong results across multiple digital platforms for our stations.”

