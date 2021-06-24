Fox Television Stations Names Head of Digital

Streaming platform BritBox International has hired Diederick Santer as its new International Chief Creative Officer. He joins the co-owned ITV and BBC Studios venture in September where he will be responsible for overseeing “all aspects” of programming globally, across all genres and all international markets outside of the U.K, including commissions and acquisitions. His role will also include building production and distribution relationships to secure a pipeline of shows with the U.K. As part of the BritBox International leadership team, he will work under its CEO Reemah Sakaan. BritBox, which launched its SVOD service in the U.S. in March 2017, is focused...