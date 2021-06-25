When Will People Like Britney And I Get To Control Our Own Bodies?
After over a dozen years, Britney Spears finally got her say in court. On Wednesday, June 23, Spears recounted her experiences with the 13-year conservatorship run largely by her father, Jamie Spears, which has controlled nearly every aspect of her life, including her bodily autonomy. It was a moment that her fans and advocates, who spearheaded the #FreeBritney movement, knew was coming — but it was still hard to hear.www.elitedaily.com