Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

When Will People Like Britney And I Get To Control Our Own Bodies?

Elite Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a dozen years, Britney Spears finally got her say in court. On Wednesday, June 23, Spears recounted her experiences with the 13-year conservatorship run largely by her father, Jamie Spears, which has controlled nearly every aspect of her life, including her bodily autonomy. It was a moment that her fans and advocates, who spearheaded the #FreeBritney movement, knew was coming — but it was still hard to hear.

www.elitedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Mental Health#Motherhood#Reproduction#Supreme Court#Buck V Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Madonna compares Britney Spears conservatorship to slavery

Madonna is the latest among many celebrities who have showed their vocal support for Britney Spears amid her bid to end her father’s conservatorship. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story of her adorning a Britney Spears shirt.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Britney Spears hires own lawyers

Britney Spears has hired her own lawyers, in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer recently asked called for her conservatorship to be scrapped and she has reportedly contacted lawyer and former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her achieve her goal. According to TMZ, Britney has signed...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Madonna Said Britney's Conservatorship Violates Human Rights In A Scathing IG

Madonna is standing by her friend and long-time collaborator Britney Spears. After the “Toxic” singer broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, a slew of celebrities posted messages on social media expressing their support for her, including pop icons Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. Now, the star’s “Me Against The Music” collaborator is taking up for her as well. Madonna's Instagram about Britney Spears' conservatorship is so passionate.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Britney Spears' Father Just Opposed This Request From Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is at the center of the pop star's conservatorship battle, and while he hasn't been speaking out publicly about his daughter, he has been making moves behind the scenes. Britney Spears has yet to file an official petition requesting to end her conservatorship, despite expressing...
CelebritiesPage Six

Madonna supports Britney Spears: ‘Slavery was abolished so long ago’

Madonna expressed her support for Britney Spears Thursday in an emotional statement on her Instagram Story, decrying her fellow pop star’s conservatorship and calling for her freedom. The “Material Girl” singer, who duetted on “Me Against the Music” with Spears in 2003, blasted the restraints under which Spears has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Britney Spears sends toys to Jamie Lynn Spears' kids

Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces, as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has confirmed in a sweet post on her Instagram Story. Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces. The 39-year-old singer gifted a care package of toys to her sister,...
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy