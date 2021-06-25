Cancel
Ashley County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ARC003-139-270115- /O.EXT.KSHV.FL.W.0105.000000T0000Z-210701T1800Z/ /FELA4.1.ER.210528T0921Z.210621T2345Z.210630T1200Z.NO/ 803 PM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * Until early Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 71.9 feet. * Flood stage is 70.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 72.4 feet. * Forecast...Ouachita River At Felsenthal is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 69.9 feet Wednesday evening. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
