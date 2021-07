The most awaited award show Black Entartaimnets Television is all set for the telecast. Here we are with all the related details of the award show including the release date, time, and streaming platform. The show will be going to be jammed up with lots of entertainment. Many renowned personalities will be seen on the show performing to set the fire of entertainment at the stage. The entire award show will go o be host by Taraji P. Henson, who is going to releases numerous of hilarious sequence which will be going to keep the audience engaged to the show.