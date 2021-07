Four states have already ended the extra $300 federal unemployment benefit that was supposed to run through September 6. Eight additional states are slated to cancel benefits on June 19. These 12 states have one thing in common: a Republican governor. Indeed, of the 26 states that are canceling benefits early, all but one are led by a Republican. On Wednesday, Louisiana and Governor John Bel Edwards became the first Democrat-led state to sign a bill that will terminate the $300-a-week benefit early.