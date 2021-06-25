The Dryes’ ‘Whites Creek’ Video Mirrors the Married Duo’s Personal Story [Exclusive Premiere]

Levi Riggs' new song, "Home Girl," centers around a play on words, but it's actually a sweet country love song that speaks to his core principles. "'Home Girl' ... When you see the title, you think of the slang term for girlfriend, or girl from your hometown. But when you hear the song, the meaning of 'Home Girl' is much deeper," Riggs tells Taste of Country of the new song, which premieres exclusively on Thursday (July 8). "She is a place; my destination. She is where my heart is; my home. She is the woman I built my life around."