The Dryes’ ‘Whites Creek’ Video Mirrors the Married Duo’s Personal Story [Exclusive Premiere]

By Billy Dukes
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 16 days ago
The music video for the Dryes' new song "Whites Creek" finds a young couple moving into their dream home. That's not a stretch for the married country duo. Katelyn and Derek Drye moved from a one-bedroom apartment to a one-acre homestead in Whites Creek, Tenn., during the pandemic. The song doesn't zero in on that story specifically as much as it does the importance of having a comfortable home. The music — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — is a little more literal, but fans will still fall for a familiar country theme.

