‘Tragic mistake.’ 2-year-old dies in hot car in NC as some fear continued rise in cases

A 2-year-old died after being left in a hot car outside of a North Carolina industrial plant on Thursday, police said. The toddler was found about 4:15 p.m. in the car at Industrial Fabricators Inc. in the 4300 block of York Highway, south of Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. The child may have been in the vehicle “for an extensive period,” police said in a statement Friday.