Bettendorf, IA

Coffee Apothecary is mixing up drinks

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lindsey Schmidt joins Paula to introduce a new business in the Quad Cities. Coffee Apothecary is located in Bettendorf and creates a vintage-style atmosphere to serve you Concoctions, Healers, Tinctures, Injections, Elixirs, and Remedies. This family-owned and operated business idea was created from a family member that thought it would be neat to combine the making of medicine concept with coffee, because isn’t that what coffee is to coffee-lovers? With this unique style coffee shop, Lindsey says they are already having ‘regulars’.

