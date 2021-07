FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Jason Lee is Co-Owner and CEO of Lee Building Maintenance and a respected leader in the commercial cleaning industry as well as the Frederick Community. Jason always desired to own a company within the service industry and after receiving invaluable knowledge and direction in the work field, he enrolled in classes at FCC and began building his clientele over time. He is currently serving his second term on the Board of Directors for the industry’s leading organization, Building Service Contractors International (BSCAI).