Man suspected of stealing truck fatally shot in Fife after police chase

A man suspected of stealing a truck was fatally shot by law enforcement in Fife early Friday after a police chase, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Somebody called 911 at 5:50 a.m. to report a work truck had been stolen from the Coca Cola distribution center in the 3500 block of 20th Street East. The truck was a vehicle used to move semi-trailers in warehouses. An employee was following the stolen truck and directed Fife police to it.