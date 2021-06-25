THE TEACHER'S DESK: Who am I really?

As we struggle through this sometimes-turbulent existence, where many times life has given us a chaos-valentine, we try desperately to endure, and sometimes, sadly, try to find our identity amongst a plethora of labels and prescribed abbreviations. We often find ourselves asking, “Who am I?” Am I the old man on the hill? The football player? The grocery store employee? The factory worker in a ketchup plant in Iowa? It is a subjective struggle in the life we live in. However, every so often, we are even forced to ask ourselves this indomitable question.