Elderly man attacked with hammer; Boston police looking for suspect

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who attacked an elderly man with a hammer in Dorchester Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called to the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street to investigate reports of an injured man in the area.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene they found an elderly man who was suffering from a leg injury. He told officers that he was approached by an unidentified man who got out of a stopped vehicle and hit him in his shins with a hammer before fleeing the area.

The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black, non-Hispanic man between 40 and 50-years-old, and was around 6 feet tall. He weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

©2021 Cox Media Group