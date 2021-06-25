Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Elderly man attacked with hammer; Boston police looking for suspect

By Boston 25 News staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2up9Sx_0afBKAFP00

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who attacked an elderly man with a hammer in Dorchester Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called to the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street to investigate reports of an injured man in the area.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene they found an elderly man who was suffering from a leg injury. He told officers that he was approached by an unidentified man who got out of a stopped vehicle and hit him in his shins with a hammer before fleeing the area.

The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black, non-Hispanic man between 40 and 50-years-old, and was around 6 feet tall. He weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police District#Non Hispanic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway following fatal plane crash in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, NEW HAMPSHIRE — A man is dead after a plane crashed at the Morningside Flight Park Saturday in North Charlestown, New Hampshire. The Charlestown Police Department told Boston 25 the Charlestown Emergency Services Dispatch Center received a report at approximately 5:35 p.m. of an ultra-light single-engine aircraft that had crashed with two adult males aboard.
AccidentsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Austria: 13 injured after car plows into market crowd

BERLIN — (AP) — A car plowed into a crowd at a Sunday market in the Austrian town of St. Florian, injuring 13 people — at least three of them seriously, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall, said Clemens Lehner, a spokesman for Upper Austria police. The 87-year-old driver was among the injured.

Comments / 31

Community Policy