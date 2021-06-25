Cancel
Michigan State

Collinsville’s Victory Energy announces partnership with Michigan’s Joseph M Day Company

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictory Energy, headquartered out of Collinsville, has named Joseph M Day Company to represent the company’s line of firetube boilers solutions in Michigan. Victory Energy manufactures a wide range of boiler, burner and heat recovery products that operate across the globe in a variety of industrial and institutional applications. Owasson John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy, founded the company in 1999.

